Mid Tipperary U19 B Football Final: Goals seal title for Boherlahan Dualla

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Football Final

By Mark Dunne PRO

Boherlahan Dualla 2-07

Moyne Templetuohy 0-06

Two second half goals were the difference between the sides as Boherlahan Dualla ran out 2-07 to 0-06 winners over Moyne Templetuohy in a tough Mid U19B Football Final held in cold conditions last Wednesday evening.

Boherlahan Dualla were first out the traps! A misplaced ball forced the Boherlahan Dualla turn over and referee John Butler awarded the first free of the evening. Eoin Moloughney duly dispatched to give the sash the lead. Moloughney doubled their lead moments later when the ever busy Charlie Ryan was fouled on route to the parallelogram.

Moyne Templetuohy did settle and although their first attempt at the post drifted wide, David Doyle made no mistake with the second attempt and reduced the gap to one following good play from Danny Moore. Boherlahan Dualla again extended their lead on the 20min mark, with Moloughney pointing a good free from distance. Both teams played a fast tempo game with each side looking to make the counter attack work.

The wide tally however began to mount for both teams with scoreable chances going a miss. Moyne Templetuohy did however have the only goal chance of the half, when a well-placed ball across the square was met with the fists of Martin Cleere but for the ball to spill narrowly wide. Éanna Guilfoyle kicked a good score on the cusp of half time to leave his side one point in arrears. 0-03 to 0-02 at the break.

The victorious Boherlahan Dualla team

Both teams emerged from the break with sights on the trophy. Boherlahan Dualla were patient on the build up to their first score with Ross Darcy pointing from close range. Moyne Templetuohy failed to respond with their opening shot of the half before disaster for the green and gold. A loose ball across the goal found its way to Moloughney who shot to an empty net and gave his side a much needed cushion. 1-04 to 0-02.

With their tails up Boherlahan Dualla kicked the next free from Moloughney again with Paddy Gahan the man fouled. Moyne Templetuohy to their credit settled again and shot the next two scores from Éanna Guilfoyle and a super score from the corner flag from David Doyle. 1-05 to 0-04. Moloughney returned a free of his own but this was soon cancelled out with Diarmuid Campion on the scoreboard. Boherlahan Dualla were dangerous on attack with runners providing the perfect overlap for attack.

Paddy Gahan who was now well involved in the game saw himself fouled within the square on the 56th minute.. John Butler awarded the penalty and Moloughney made no mistake. 2-06 to 0-05. Both sides traded scores in the remaining minutes with Boherlahan Dualla taking the win on a 2-07 to 0-6 score line.