Tipperary men named in opening matchday squad for Emerging Ireland side in South Africa

Two Tipperary men are in the Emerging Ireland match day squad for tomorrow’s tour opener in South Africa when they face Windhoek Draught Griquas.
Cashel hooker Diarmuid Barron and Bansha out half Jake Flannery are both among the replacements as Ireland play the South African club on Friday.
This game is the first of three games on the tour due to take place over the coming weeks.
