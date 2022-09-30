Soccer Fixtures: St Michael's in Munster League Champions Cup action against Limerick city side

File Photo: St Michael's are in Munster Champions Cup action this Saturday at Cooke Park (4.30 pm) against Pike Rovers of Limerick
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
FAI Youth Cup, 1st Round
Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Freebooters v Clonmel Town (provisonal)
Bridge United v Peake Villa (provisional)
TSDL Youths Divisional 2
Cahir Park v Shanbally United, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Munster League Champions Cup, Quarter-Final
St Michael’s v Pike Rovers, 4:30pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Corrigan
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Jordan
Cashel Town v Two Mile Borris, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 11 am, J Maguire
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Jordan
Cahir Park v Mullinahone, 3pm M Freiberg
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 11am E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clerihan v Dualla, 12pm M Freiberg
St Nicholas v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm J Maguire
Suirside v Cullen Lattin, 3pm E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Donohill and District, 12pm N Coughlan
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 3pm G Ward
Kilsheelan United v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm J Lyons
Moyglass United v Two Mile Borris, 3pm P Keane
File Photo: St Michael's are in Munster Champions Cup action this Saturday at Cooke Park (4.30 pm) against Pike Rovers of Limerick
Thurles Sarsfields captain Liam McCormack is presented with the Joe O'Sullivan sponsored Mid U19 A Football trophy after a thrilling encounter with JK Brackens also pictured are Mid Secretary Catherin
Congratulations to Joanne Collins, this year’s Lady Player of the Year at Tipperary Golf Club. Joanne received her prize, sponsored by Renee Burke, from Lady Captain Yvonne Daly last Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.