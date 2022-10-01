Civic reception to be accorded to All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Hurling team

The Tipperary Minor Hurling team after their All-Ireland victory
The All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Hurling team will be accorded Tipperary County Council's highest honour – a civic reception – next week.
The civic reception to celebrate the team's victory over Offaly will take place at The Dome in Thurles at 12noon on Saturday, October 8.
