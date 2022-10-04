ALERT: Tipperary County Council close playground until further notice
Tipperary County Council has announced the Clonakenny playground will be closed until further notice.
The closure is to facilitate repair works.
Tipperary County Council says they apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Closure of Clonakenny Playground: I regret to inform you, that Clonakenny Playground is closed until further notice to facilitate r https://t.co/sMAWIxpukO— Tipperary County Council (@TipperaryCoCo) October 4, 2022
