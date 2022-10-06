County Tipperary novice cross country titles for Mossy Bracken and Suzanne Shine

Galbally was the venue last Sunday for the County Novice Cross Country Championships.



In the women’s 4k race over four laps, Lisa Quinlan of Moyne AC set a strong pace that soon had the field in Indian file. On the second lap she was joined by Suzanne Shine of Clonmel AC and going out on the third lap Suzanne began to increase the pace and soon was a clear leader, going on to win her first county title very impressively in 17 mins 16 secs.

Lisa Quinlan also ran very well, especially over the final lap, as she consolidated her silver medal position when finishing in 17 mins 46 secs. The battle for the bronze medal was decided in the second half of the race as Sarah Whelan of Clonmel came through the field to finish third in 18 mins 20 secs.



Sareen Walsh of Clonmel AC was fourth with Michelle Doherty of Clonmel AC fifth and Ruth Lyons Dundrum AC sixth. With three athletes in the top four, Clonmel were resounding winners on eight points with their team of Suzanne, Sarah and Sareen.

The silver medals were won by the Clonmel team of Michelle Doherty fifth, Jennifer Quinlan ninth and Stephanie Byrnes tenth. The Dundrum trio of Ruth, Emily Leahy eighth and Emma O’Dell 12th took bronze.

The first three women home in the County Novice Cross Country Championship on Sunday in Galbally. From left: Sarah Whelan, Clonmel (third), Suzanne Shine, Clonmel (first) and Lisa Quinlan, Moyne (second)



The men’s race was also competitive. Here pre-race favourite Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC and Rob Hogan of Dundrum AC shared the early pace as they set out on the six-lap race. On the second lap Mossy gradually moved clear and came home a very worthy and convincing champion.



Mossy’s winning time was 21 mins 15 secs. Barry O’Shea of Carrick-on-Suir was in close attention in the initial stages and this impressive performance by Barry saw him taking silver convincingly in 21 mins 34 secs. The bronze medal went to Barry Hartnett of the host club in 21 mins 49 secs.



Conor Keating Moycarkey Coolcroo AC was fourth, Joey Feery of Clonmel AC was fifth and Thomas Mulcahy Mooreabbey Milers sixth.



In the team event the host club, Mooreabbey Milers, retained the cup with their team of Barry, Thomas, Ger Hanley 11th and Kevin Lenihan 13th.

The Moycarkey Coolcroo AC quartet of Mossy, Conor, Sean Healy ninth and Martin O Meara 34th won the silver medals. The bronze medals were won by the Carrick-on-Suir team of Barry O’Shea, Eugene O’Keeffe 8th, Keith Fraher 16th and Eoghan Coughlan 27th.



The county chairman, Owen Fanning, thanked the Mooreabbey Milers Club for promoting a wonderful day of competition and he complimented them on having everything well organised.

County Intermediate Cross Country



These championships take place at the Turnpike this Sunday. Please note the early start time of 1pm for the women’s 5k race, followed immediately by the men’s 8k race. To be eligible for these championships, athletes must be 20 years of age on December 31, 2022.



The County Junior Cross Country Championships are also on this Sunday at the Turnpike, combined with the under 17 and under 19 races.



In the women’s race athletes like the Clonmel trio of Suzanne Shine, Sarah Whelan and Sareen Walsh will again be to the fore. They will face tough competition from Sharon Cantwell and Lisa Quinlan of Moyne as well as Maria O’Shea of Mooreabbey Milers and Ruth Lyons of Dundrum AC. In the team event Clonmel will be favourites with clubs like Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers and Moyne challenging them.



In the men’s race Mossy Bracken of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC will be hoping to win again. Athletes like Barry O’Shea of Carrick, Barry Hartnett of Mooreabbey Milers and Conor Keating of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC will also be in strong contention.



In the team event Mooreabbey Milers will be strong favourites.