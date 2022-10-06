ALERT: Irish Water are carrying out repairs in the Donohill area today
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Donohill area.
The issue may cause supply disruptions in Donohill, Newtown, Grange, Kingwell, Bohertrime and the surrounding areas.
Works are expected to be completed by 3pm on Thursday, October 7.
The three services based at Carrick-on-Suir Youth & Community Centre on New Street (pictured) are holding an open night for the public on October 18
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.