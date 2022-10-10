ALERT: Possible water supply disruption in the Twomileborris area
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in the Twomileborris area.
They say repairs may cause supply disruptions in Grawn, Twomileborris, Thurles and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled until 6:30pm on October 10.
