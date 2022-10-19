Cahir ladies football prepare to celebrate 25 years in existence this weekend

Tipperary ladies football stars Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney, two of the greats Cahir Ladies Football have produced over the past 25 years.
Cahir Ladies Football is celebrating 25 years this Saturday, October 22. The club will hold a special evening on that date to mark the occasion. Tickets are €30 for the event which includes a three-course meal and music with the band Golden Sound and a DJ to follow in what is bound to be a very enjoyable evening.
Mass will be celebrated at 7pm in St Mary’s Church in Cahir as part of the club’s 25-year anniversary celebrations before our Dinner.
Tickets are on sale and can be bought from Cahir House Hotel, Liam Shinnick (0864064541), Tadhg Howard (0868596946), Mary Shinnick (0857127642), Tomas Kelly (0897053314) or any Committee Member. For further information contact the Cahir Ladies Facebook page.
Congratulations go to our U14s on their win v Holycross in the County Semi-Final on Sunday. It was a fantastic performance in very tough conditions.
We can now look forward to a county final v Galtee Rovers at St Pecaun’s LGFC in two weeks’ time.
Cahir Ladies Abú!
