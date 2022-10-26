Search

26 Oct 2022

Superb run in Munster cross country sees DBB's Aoife O'Donnell first Tipperary athlete home

Superb run in Munster cross country sees DBB's Aoife O'Donnell first Tipperary athlete home

Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC's Aoife O’Donnell was the first Tipperary athlete home in the girls U14 race, to finish 12th out of 98 athletes.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Well done to the four DBB AC athletes and their parents who headed off to Riverstick in county Cork early on Sunday morning for the Munster even age cross country competitions.


Riverstick can certainly be described as a challenging course but our fab four took it in their stride.
First off, Meave O’Donnell ran in the Girls U10. This race had 142 athletes taking part and Meave (Under 9) ran a super race to finish 80th.


Luke O’Connell ran the Boys U10, and again running up an age took on the 1,000m course with 140 entrants. Unfortunately poor Luke was spiked accidentally at the start of the race but soldiered on to finish the race, finishing 102nd.


Leah O’Connell was in the girls U12 race, with 140 athletes running to finish 18th and was on the Tipperary team who unfortunately were in fourth place, just outside the medals.


Finally, Aoife O’Donnell was the first Tipperary athlete home in the girls U14 race, to finish 12th out of 98 athletes. She was also on the Tipperary team who again were just outside the medals in fourth place. Aoife’s brilliant run in this race also qualified her to run in the national competition in Donegal. It was a super achievement for Aoife, especially considering she is U13 and can run in this age category again next year.


Well done to all our athletes for taking part and many thanks to their supporting parents and coaches. Keep up the training.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media