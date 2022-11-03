North Tipp GAA Notes: U21 championships set to commence this weekend

Under 21 Hurling:

The first round of the North Under 21 'A' and 'B' Hurling Championships take place this coming Sunday 6th November. The 'A' Championship contains two groups of three teams with the championship run on a Home and Away League Table format with the Top 2 Teams in each group to Semi Final.

In Group 1, Ballina host Borris Ileigh at 12 noon whilst Kiladangan have a bye. In Group 2, Nenagh Eire Og host Toomevara, also with a 12 noon throw in, whilst Roscea have a bye. Round 2 will take place on Sunday 13th November.

The 'B' Championship contains three Groups of three teams. Championship run on a Home and Away League Table format. Top two in each Group progress to Knockout Stages. Two out of the three top Teams will be drawn into the Semi Finals and will toss for home or away for Semi Final venue with whom qualifies from the quarter finals.

Remaining Top Placed Team will join the three second place teams in the Quarter Finals. Top Placed Team that joins Quarter Final Draw will have Home Advantage. Remaining Teams that qualify for Quarter Finals, venues will be decided by a toss for home or away.

All first round 'B' games take place this Sunday 6th November at 12 noon.

In Group 1, Templederry is the venue for the clash of Ballinahinch Templederry v Moneygall Clonakenny whilst Borrisokane have a bye. In Group 2, Silvermines host Lorrha Rovers in Dolla with Kilruane MacDonaghs having the Round 1 bye. In Group 3, Kilcolman hosts Burgess against Newport whilst Portroe have the bye.

County Championship: Congratulations to Kilruane MacDonaghs on claiming the Dan Breen Cup after a 2-20 to 1-16 win over Kiladangan last Sunday in the County Senior Hurling Final. Commiserations to Kiladangan. Best of luck to Kilruane as they take on Ballygunner this coming Sunday at 1.30 pm in Walsh Park Waterford in the Munster Championship.

Congratulations to Lorrha who won the County Intermediate Hurling title last Sunday after a 4-15 to 3-12 win over Moneygall. Commiserations to Moneygall.

Best of luck to Roscrea who take on Ballysaggart of Waterford this coming Sunday at 1.30 pm in Semple Stadium in the Quarter Final of the Munster Intermediate Club Championship.