Ballymacarbry ladies footballers set their sights on All-Ireland championship

Ballymacarbry 0-8 The Banner 0-5

Waterford champions Ballymacarbry captured their first Munster senior title in 22 years when they beat Clare champions The Banner in Sunday’s provincial final in Mallow.

Ballymac recently extended their sequence of Waterford county championships to an incredible 41 in a row by beating Comeragh Rangers 5-11 to 2-6 in the county final.

On Sunday, they had to pull out all the stops to get the better of the Clare side in a hard-fought affair.

Their victory also rewrote the record books, as it was the 15th time they had won the provincial title, although they had been beaten in no fewer than 11 finals since 2000.

They owe a major debt of gratitude to Sinead Kenrick, who kicked four points from play.

Bríd McMaugh, Michelle Ryan (a survivor from the team of 2000) and Kellyann Hogan were also on the scoresheet for Mike Guiry’s team as they brought the Michael Ryan Cup, named after the Ballymacarbry man, back home to The Nire Valley.

Ballymac, who beat Southern Gaels from Kerry by 3-9 to 0-7 in the semi-final, played with the breeze in the first half and led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time. Sinead Kenrick opened the scoring after 11 minutes and went on to score three first half points, while Kellyann Hogan and Michelle Ryan also raised white flags.

Banner star Niamh O’Dea struck two points from play to keep her team, who got the better of Tipperary champions Fethard in the semi-final, in the hunt.

There were chances for both sides at the beginning of the second half; Banner goalkeeper Emma O’Driscoll blocked a Clare Walsh shot, while at the other end of the pitch Lauren Fitzpatrick saved from Sarah Ní Cheallaigh.

Bríd McMaugh finished off a fine team move for another Ballymac point on 38 minutes before Michelle McGrath blocked a Niamh O’Dea shot, as the Waterford side held onto their advantage.

Kenrick kicked her fourth point of the game to keep them on course for victory.

Ballymac struggled to put the issue beyond doubt as they registered eight wides.

However, they weren’t to be denied, and McMaugh converted a free six minutes from time to give them a two- score advantage.

Niamh O’Dea’s third point deep into injury time made it a nervy finish for the Waterford champions, but they held on for a deserved victory.

With the provincial title now secured, they will focus on their efforts to win the All-Ireland championship for the eleventh time.

Scorers: Ballymacarbry: S Kenrick 0-4, B McMaugh 0-2 (1 free), K Hogan, M Ryan (0-1 each).

The Banner: N O’Dea 0-3, G Nolan 0-2 frees.

Ballymacarbry: L Fitzpatrick; M Wall, M McGrath, G Nugent; L Mulcahy, L Ryan, K McGrath; B McMaugh, K Hogan; A Wall, Michelle Ryan, A Barron; C Walsh, S Hallinan, S Kenrick.

Sub: Maeve Ryan for Hallinan (44 minutes).

The Banner: E O’Driscoll; S O’Keeffe, C Hehir, E O’Dea; S Ní Cheallaigh, C Ryan, L Ryan; L Henchy, E Burke; C Cahill, G Nolan, K Fitzgerald; S O’Donovan, N O’Dea, A Ryan.

Subs: G Burke for O’Donovan (half-time), A Malone for E Burke (54 minutes).

Referee: J Murphy (Cork).