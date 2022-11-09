A lifesaver! 5km run/walk 'Defibrillator Fundraiser' in Cahir on Saturday to help

This Saturday the Cahir Meet & Train Group, Cahir Tidy Towns and the 2 Johnnies team up for a 5km Defibrillator fundraiser. Registrations will be at the Cahir Fire Station by kind permission and the Run/Walk will commence at 10am from Barrack Street.



No matter if you run or walk, this is a great way to take in the sights along the beautiful route and at the same time help to raise some funds at the same time for a great cause.



The route will head out the Clogheen road and in via the Swiss Bridge turning left along the beautiful walk and finishes up at the Dovecote near the back of Cahir House Hotel.

The objective is to raise enough funds to place a defibrillator at the Swiss Cottage Bridge and if possible one somewhere around the Castle Car park area as well, as this route is now very busy with people exercising, walking and visiting the town.



There is no set entry fee on the day but a donation bucket is available on registration. We would love to see a big crowd turn out to support this worthy cause.



There is also a go fund me page for those who can’t make it on the day, but wish to donate to the cause. See Cahir Meet & Train FB page for the link to donate.