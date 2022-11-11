Search

11 Nov 2022

Tipperary Soccer Fixtures - Big weekend ahead in Munster Junior Cup and Tipperary Cup

Tipperary Soccer Fixtures - Big weekend ahead in Munster Junior Cup and Tipperary Cup

Action from last weekend's League game between Cahir Park and Kilsheelan United. Conor Neville (KU) and Kyle Fitzpatrick (CP) in action. Pic: Michael Bolan

Reporter:

Liam Browne

11 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm M Jordan


TSDL Youths Divison 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Duffy
Peake Villa v Slievenamon Celtic, 2pm J O’Dwyer


TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone v Cahir Park, 2pm N Coughlan
Cashel Town v Moyglass United, 2pm M Corrigan
Shanbally United v Donohill and District, 2pm J Lyons

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Munster Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Freiberg
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa B, 11:30am M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic, 2pm M Duffy


Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic v Clerihan, 2pm N Coughlan
Dualla v St Michael’s B, 11am P Keane
Cahir Park v Rosegreen Rangers, 11am G Burke
Tipperary Town v Cashel Town B, 11am E Ryan
Bansha Celtic B v Clonmel Town, 11am G Ward
Cahir Park B v Galbally United, 2pm J Maguire
Wilderness Rovers v Tipperary Town B, 11:30am M Corrigan
Donohill and District v Suirside, 2pm E Ryan
Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 11am M Freiberg
Mullinahone v St Nicholas, 11am J O’Dwyer
Powerstown v Clonmel Town B, 11am B O’Donoghue

Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Celtic overcome Kilkenny opposition to progress in FAI Under 17 Cup



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Town v Slievenamon Celtic
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris


Division Two Youth Cup
Draw to be made

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Peake Villa B v Old Bridge
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic
Peake Villa v Kilsheelan United
Vee Rovers v Two Mile Borris B
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Mullinahone
Cahir Park v Clonmel Town


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clerihan v Cashel Town
St Nicholas v Dualla
Suirside v Rosegreen Rangers


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Cahir Park
Bansha Celtic v Tipperary Town

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media