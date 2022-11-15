Countdown is on to Carrick Davins GAA Club's Centenary Social

On Monday morning Carrick Davins GAA Club members woke up to the news of a horrid tragedy that took place outside Treacy Park last night.

John "Toddler" Maher, a fantastic neighbour, GAA man, St. Molleran's stalwart and Waterford GAA diehard, will forever be in our hearts.

To his friends and family there are no words to say only our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Someone once said that if you didn't know John Maher surely you heard of him.

Sleep well John.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The countdown is on for Carrick Davins Centenary Social in the Carraig Hotel this Saturday, November 17.

Those attending the function who haven’t already paid for their tickets, should please do so as soon as possible. Payments can be made through Clupzap.

The club's Junior B footballers defeated Moyle Rovers in Monroe on Sunday afternoon last. Well done to the players and their mentors.

Numbers drawn in Carrick Davins Juvenile Lotto draw last week were: 07,08,10,28

The jackpot wasn't won. Seven people matched three numbers and won €30 each.

They were: Shane Nugent, 38 St. Nicholas Park; Carol Murphy, c/o 64 Ard Mhuire; Orla & Faye Comerford, Seskin Court; Teighan Quinlan, St John's Terrace; Tommy Norris, Connolly Park; Siobhán Faulkner, 26 O'Mahony Ave.; James Dowley, c/o Billy Mackey.

The club has cancelled this week's Juvenile Lotto draw as a mark of respect to the late John Maher and his family.

The next draw will take place on Tuesday, November 22. The jackpot will be €7,750.