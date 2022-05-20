A job for Saturday: Ten ways to keep your car clean this summer

Tipperary drivers struggling to keep their cars clean are being given expert hacks to help keep their cars in tip-top condition.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have gathered together some top tips to help keep cars clean and tidy.

It can be challenging to keep cars free from dirt and clutter, especially with a big family, and the thought of doing a big clean can be even more off-putting.

Keeping cleaning wipes and air fresheners handy in the glove box are just some of the ways that can make life easier when dealing with a spillage or a bad smell straight away.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Cars are always something that can get cluttered extremely quickly, particularly if you have a big family and dogs.

“Bits of food can often fall down the cracks in the seats, and muddy shoes can stain your car's interior, and can be a nightmare to scrub off.

“Taking care of the inside of a car can sometimes be the toughest part. Interior windows can get smeared and stained so it is important to keep on top of cleaning these so you can maintain optimum visibility.”

StressFreeCarRental.com’s ten ways to keep your car clean:

Cup-holder liners

Often, drinks can leak and leave a sticky residue in the bottom of car cup-holders, which can be a pain to clean. Using silicone cup-cake holders is a foolproof way of making sure these stay spotless. All you have to do is take these out and wipe them clean and the job’s done.

Wet wipes

Keeping a pack of wet wipes in your glove box is essential for staying on top of spillages. By having these handy, you can wipe up any mess as soon as it happens, this way you won’t have a hard time trying to scrub it off later.

Waterproof backseat cover

There’s nothing worse than muddy paws ruining your car seats or boot, and the thought of cleaning this afterwards is even worse. A waterproof backseat cover is a great option to keep your car clean, and will avoid a messy cleanup.

Car bin

It doesn’t take a lot to clutter up your car, whether that is sweet wrappers, receipts or plastic bags. To avoid rummaging around and gathering up the waste, a portable car bin may just do the trick. These can be hung around the headrests of the seats and when it is full, just take them inside and empty it.

Shaking out the car mats

One of the most simple things you can do to stop dirt accumulating is shaking out your car mats once a week. This means when you do get round to doing your big clean, it won’t be such a mammoth task having to scrub mud and dirt off the mats, and it may save you a lot of time.

Cleaning the interior windows

It is easy to forget about the insides of the windows when you’re so used to washing the outside. But washing these makes your car appear so much cleaner and improves your visibility. The most cost effective way to get the dirt and grime off these is to make your own solution. Simply mix two tablespoons of vinegar, and one cup of rubbing alcohol and put it in a spray bottle.

Air fresheners

Sometimes hanging air fresheners aren’t enough to mask odours. Keeping an air freshener handy in the glove box is another effective way of keeping your car fresh and clean. If there is a bad smell this can immediately be eliminated instead of letting it linger.

Seat gap fillers

We all know how annoying it is when things fall down the gaps in the seats, whether that is food or other small items. And more often than not, it’s too time consuming to go looking for it after. Seat gap fillers are perfect for stopping things from sliding through the crevices and keeping your car clean.

Cleaning the headlights

A great way to make your headlights appear brighter is by getting a cloth and wiping them with toothpaste. Headlights can appear dimmer if they haven’t been cleaned in a while, which is hazardous to yourself and other road users, so it is a good idea to use this cost effective way to make your car look cleaner and improve your road safety.

Cleaning air-con vents

Air con vents are well known for getting dusty, and it isn’t good to have this sort of air circulating around the car. Something as simple as getting a paintbrush to brush out the dust in the vents is perfect for solving this problem and making your car tidier.