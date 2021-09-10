Search

10/09/2021

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor looking to spruce up lavish home worth €3 million

Pic: Conor McGregor's Castledillon home, The Paddocks

Pic: Conor McGregor's Castledillon home, The Paddocks

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

Recent files at Kildare County Council show that Conor McGregor and his partner recently gave his personal assistant consent to seek planning permission for works on their Castledillon home.

According to The Irish Times, the home, which is known as The Paddocks, was previously bought by the recovering athlete and Deirdre "Dee" Devlin for €3 million in July 2019 from Albert Reynolds Jr, the son of the former Taoiseach.

It is understood that the planning application submitted to Kildare County Council on behalf of McGregor and his partner shows they are looking to make significant alterations and additions to The Paddocks' current configuration.

The proposed works include the demolition of the existing detached garage, as well as the construction of a part-single, part-one-and-a-half-storey extension to the front, side and rear of the property.

In addition, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is also hoping to relocate the house’s tennis court and to build a partially sunken basement under it that would contain a car park, gym and ancillary rooms.

Located near the five-star K Club hotel resort, McGregor’s family home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and a games room, as well as equestrian facilities.

The controversial fighter is currently the world’s highest-paid athlete, beating out athletes such as Tiger Woods and Christiano Ronaldo, after earning a total of €148 million last year.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media