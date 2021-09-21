Ernst & Young announce almost 1,000 new jobs for Irish cities

Financial firm Ernst & Young (EY) have announced plans to create 816 new jobs across five counties in Ireland.

The new positions will add to its current headcount of 3,400 employees on the island of Ireland.

This announcement will bring the headcount in EY to over 4,200 across the island of Ireland. 606 of the roles will be Dublin-based, while the remaining 210 roles will be located in Cork, Galway, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford. This follows a period of market-leading growth for EY.

The 414 experienced hire roles will be advertised and filled by the end of EY’s current financial year at the end of June 2022 while a further 402 roles will be filled by university graduates starting this autumn.

EY will now actively recruit candidates to fill a variety of roles across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting as well as in new growth areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability, law, strategy and transformation. The firm is also recruiting heavily across other growth areas such as workforce and organisation design and planning, change management, transaction diligence, and valuations, modelling and economics.

Commenting on the announcement today An Taoiseach Mr Micheál Martin T.D. said: “Today’s announcement is another significant milestone for EY and a strong endorsement of the all island economy, with over 800 roles being created across the island. It’s always encouraging to see high value jobs being created for both experienced professionals and the next generation of university graduates alike, and it’s a testament to the skills and talent available here in Ireland and a welcome endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness as a place to invest and grow.

“While COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and do business, we have seen that there is enormous opportunity for businesses to evolve as the world around us also continues to adapt. Today’s announcement speaks to EY’s success in seizing this opportunity and in supporting Ireland’s ongoing recovery with strong growth and ambition for the future.”

Speaking today Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, EY Ireland, said: “Our plans to grow our headcount by over 810 people in the coming months reflect the continuing strong growth of EY across the island of Ireland and the evolution we’re seeing amongst our client base. The fundamental changes brought about by the pandemic, coupled with wider macroeconomic headwinds and shifting business models, have created increased demand for our services as we help our clients tackle their most complex business challenges. Our clients are increasingly looking to EY to help them navigate change but also to seek out opportunity to help them transform, grow and prosper into the future. We’re looking for the best talent to join our world class teams as we support our incredible clients to unlock their full potential.”

“We’re recruiting professionals at all levels, from university graduates through to partners, with backgrounds not only in business but in technology, science, engineering, law and humanities, however we’re not limited to these areas. Our new EY hybrid working model will also give us the opportunity to attract talent from every corner of the island of Ireland, not just in Dublin or in the big urban centres. If we have learned anything in the past 18 months it’s that the best talent can be located anywhere on the island and can still consistently deliver brilliant results. Our people will have the ability to flex between working from client site, an EY office or from home in a way that works for our clients, our people and for our business. This really is such an exciting time for EY as we grow with our incredible clients and with our amazing people at the heart of all of our plans,” Frank added.

Frank continued: “We know that the best people want to work in an environment that has a diverse and inclusive culture. We’re committed to recruiting diverse talent in terms of background, experience, skillset and ethnicity and creating an environment that promotes diversity of thought, background and personality. Building the highest perfoming teams, mentoring and developing our people, giving everyone a clear career path and progression opportunities to move up in our firm, is central to our business and people strategy. We are excited to offer these same opportunities to new talent joining EY in the coming months and years.”