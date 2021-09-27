House prices jump by almost 10 per cent, latest report show

House prices are now 9% higher than a year ago, representing an increase of €23,954 in in just 12 months

The latest Daft.ie Sales Report shows inflation outside cities is highest, with prices rising by 13%.

The total number of properties available to buy on September 1st was just below 12,700, up slightly from levels recorded earlier in the year but one of the lowest figures recorded since the rise of advertising properties for sale online.

Housing prices nationally rose by 1% between June and September and are now 9.1% higher than a year ago, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie. The average price nationwide in the third quarter of 2021 was €287,704, 22% below the Celtic Tiger peak but three quarters above its lowest point in 2012.

The national trend hides regional differences.

In Dublin, prices rose by 4.9% in the year to September, the slowest rate of inflation in a year. In the other major cities, prices rose by similar magnitudes – from 3.1% year-on-year in Galway to 8.4% in Limerick city.

Outside the main cities, inflation remains significantly higher, with prices rising by an average of 12.9% year-on-year.

The largest annual increases were in Mayo and Leitrim, where prices are more than 20% above their level a year ago.

Despite an uptick in listings, the total availability of homes for sale nationwide on September 1st was one third lower than the same date a year earlier and a little over half the amount for sale in September 2019. The stock available for sale in Dublin has fallen by less than the national average, down roughly one quarter year-on-year, while stock for sale in Leinster (outside the capital) is down by over 40%.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “The latest signals from the sales market suggest that, thankfully, the worst of the Covid-19 squeeze has passed. Inflation has eased a bit and there has been a modest improvement in the number of homes available to buy at any one point.

"Nonetheless, while the Covid-induced spike in market conditions may be passing, the underlying issues remain. The stock for sale remains well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while many parts of the country are still seeing prices that are at least 10% higher than a year ago.

"Additional supply remains key to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage and, with the pandemic appearing to be under control, housing remains a critical issue – economically and politically – for policymakers to address. The Government's 'Housing for All' plan contains a welcome boost in social housing activity but construction costs, the key determinant of viability, do not appear to be on policymakers’ radars,” he said.

Average list price and year-on-year change – major cities, 2021 Q3

Dublin City: €399,323 – up 4.9%

Cork City: €307,464 – up 5.8%

Galway City: €316,060 – up 3.1%

Limerick City: €230,585 – up 8.4%

Waterford City: €204,759 – up 6.3%