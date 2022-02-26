Man due in court later today over 2018 murder

Gardai have charged a man in relation to the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018.
Mr Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation in July 2018.
A man aged in his 20s is due to appear before a court in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.
Gardai confirmed he had been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Mr Quinn.
Last week in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) certainly was a productive and creative one starting with the ‘HATS, BONNETS, RIBBONS’ competition being announced.
The 2022 annual general meeting of County Tipperary Community Games took place via Zoom on Monday, January 31
Pictured at the launch of new research by Barnardos Ireland and Aldi Ireland are Suzanne Connolly, Barnardos CEO, Niall O’Connor, Aldi Ireland group managing director and children RJ and Ella
