€15m grants will help live performance sector 'get back to what they do best' - Martin

Fifteen million euro in grants will help Ireland's live performance sector "get back to what they do best".

That's according to Minister for Culture, Catherine Martin, who today (Wednesday March 9) announced the supports for the sector, which was significantly affected by restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the grant, she said, "I have seen how important the 2021 Live Performance Support Scheme was in providing employment opportunities for businesses to engage the services of artists, musicians, technicians, producers, and other professional practitioners.

"Now that Covid restrictions are behind us, I want to support operators in the sector to get back to what they do best."

Under the new Live Performance Restart Grant Scheme (LPRGS), venues, producers, promoters and others in the sector can avail of grants up to €100,000.

The minister continued: "I know how difficult the past two years has been for those operating in the live performance sector. Since the lifting of restrictions on January 22nd it has been wonderful to see so many gigs, theatre events and other live performances going ahead.

"I know that challenges remain, and this new business restart grant is designed to help the sector to recover fully, and get back to full capacity as soon as possible."

