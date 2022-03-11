Search

11 Mar 2022

'We need to firmly grasp this opportunity' - Martin secures 3 year basic income arts scheme

'We need to firmly grasp this opportunity' - Martin secures 3 year basic income arts scheme

'We need to firmly grasp this opportunity' - Martin secures 3 year basic income arts scheme

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

11 Mar 2022 1:58 PM

A government commitment for a three year basic income pilot scheme for the arts has been secured. 

That's according to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, who announced the news yesterday (Thursday March 11). 

Results of a public consultation on the Basic Income for the Arts pilot - held in January 2022 - were also revealed.  

She said, "I have allocated €25m for 2022 to launch the scheme. My officials and I are currently finalising the details of the scheme which I hope will provide a key support for artists and creative arts workers as we emerge from the pandemic. 

"We need to firmly grasp this opportunity which could help to elevate the arts, and the skilled workforce within the sector.”

Almost 1,300 people engaged with the consultation on key issues such as eligibility criteria and how to support emerging artists. 

Approximately 90% of the submissions were for artists and creative arts workers, with 4% submitted by organisations and 7% by members of the public. 

Responses were "largely positive" and in support of the scheme as proposed. 

The minister continued: "I welcome the insightful contributions made by the public, artists and stakeholders in the arts and culture sector as part of this public consultation. This is a once in a generation policy intervention and stakeholder consultation is critical to the delivery of the Basic Income for the Arts Pilot scheme that works for the sector." 

Details of the highly anticipated scheme will be revealed shortly with guidelines made available in the coming weeks. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media