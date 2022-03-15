'There is much more to be done' - Review on gender equality in higher education launched

A review into gender equality in higher education has been launched by the Minister for Higher Education.

Minister Simon Harris today (Tuesday March 15) announced the review, stating that although significant improvements have been made "there is much more to be done".

He said, "This review will assess progress since the first review of its kind in 2016 and make recommendations to ensure that gender equality is amplified in higher education institutions (HEIs) as they move into the future.

Six national and international experts in the area of gender equality will carry out the review, including professionals from the UK and the Czech Republic.

Minister Harris continued: "The expert group is expected to make five to ten high-level recommendations as to how, in their view, higher education institutions might enhance their equality policies and their implementation to support gender equality.

"We look forward to ensuring that we can continue to support and improve gender equality, and create an inclusive culture and environment where individuals are able to thrive, irrespective of gender."

This morning I am announcing an expert group to review gender equality in higher education. It will report to me by the end of the year with key actions we can take to further promote & embed gender equality across higher education.



Read more here: https://t.co/MiRxo4fL9a pic.twitter.com/bnLusF4OfN — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) March 15, 2022

Former Secretary General of the Department of Social Protection, Niamh O’Donoghue, will chair the group.

She said, "Diversity is a key strength of Irish higher education. Institutions which allow inequality to exist cannot perform to their full potential. The social and economic benefits of equality and diversity are undeniable. It is timely to consider how work on gender equality can be leveraged and diversified to ensure equality of opportunity for all staff."

The final report - which will focus on what has worked well, what has not and what the next steps should be - is expected to be published in late 2022.