Irish agri-food companies encouraged to develop new markets in Africa

Irish agri-food companies are being encouraged to apply for sizeable grants of up to €250,000 to explore the opportunity of developing new markets in Africa.

In its tenth year, the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme (AADP) supports Irish companies to realise their business ambitions in Africa, and has just launched its latest call for applications.

Minister of State with responsibility for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said Ireland has "transformed" its food system over the past fifty years "from subsistence farming to a food island with world leading agri-food businesses".

He said, "Through the AADP, we are enabling the sharing of Irish business knowledge and expertise with partners in Africa. This allows a win-win outcome, supporting Irish companies looking to grow and African companies looking for investment or know-how."

Applications remain open until April 30.

According to Minister Brophy, the AADP has encouraged Irish companies to invest in Africa and has "a long record of success".

He continued:" It has matched African companies with Irish partners, helping make their business propositions more sustainable. At a time when questions of food security are on our global agenda, the AADP allows Irish businesses interest in investing in Africa do so while at the same time building really positive impact for the African agri-food industry."

For further information click here or to apply for AADP grant funding please email aadp@agriculture.gov.ie.