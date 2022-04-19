Search

19 Apr 2022

'Necessary' health information legislation will deliver better care, says Donnelly

'Necessary' health information legislation will deliver better care, says Donnelly

'Necessary' health information legislation will deliver better care, says Donnelly

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 1:54 PM

New health information legislation to support better planning and delivery of services is set to be enacted. 

It follows Cabinet approval received by the Minister for Health today (Tuesday April 19) to develop the general scheme of the Health Information Bill. 

It's hoped the proposed legislation will help ensure Ireland has a "fit for purpose" system that enhances patient care and produces better outcomes. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said, "As the pandemic repeatedly demonstrated, our health professionals are among the best and most committed in the world. They, and the patients they treat, deserve to have the right information in the right place at the right time and we want to empower our frontline health staff to share information for patient care. That is one of the core aims of Sláintecare and why I brought this important proposal to Cabinet. 

"This is a necessary piece of legislation that demonstrates the government’s commitment to building patient-centred, integrated health services. All those who use our health services and those who work in them already know that information must follow the patient.

He continued: "This Bill will provide the required legislation to ensure that happens in a way that builds public confidence in how health service providers handle health information, not only for care and treatment, but for the achievement of other health service goals – ultimately delivering a better health service for those who need it." 

As part of the provisions of the Bill, a National Health Information Guardian will be appointed to be an independent champion for individuals and the public in how the health system intends to use their health information. 

A National Health Information Centre will also be introduced.

The Department of Health will begin the consultation process with stakeholders shortly. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media