05 Jul 2022

Irish premier due to travel to Kyiv

05 Jul 2022

Irish premier Micheal Martin is due to travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday for a number of engagements in the city.

Mr Martin was travelling on Tuesday and so did not appear as scheduled in the Dail for Leaders’ Questions.

The trip comes two weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Mr Martin to visit Ukraine, which would represent the first state visit by Ireland to Ukraine.

Mr Martin has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine’s fast-tracked membership of the EU, and has used Ireland as an example of how a country can develop through EU membership.

Ireland has also taken in more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees in recent months. A delegation of four Ukrainian MPs praised Ireland’s response to help Ukraine while addressing the Seanad last month.

Mr Zelensky has also thanked Ireland for its “active support of Ukraine’s European aspirations”.

Ukraine is in the early stages of applying to join the EU, after requesting to apply for membership a week after Russia invaded the country.

Despite the EU granting Ukraine candidacy status, which Mr Martin said would “send a message” globally, it is likely to take years or even decades to lead to full membership.

Mr Martin said previously that the process to apply to join the EU is “complex and challenging”.

He added: “It requires considerable work on the part of the country looking to join.

“Ireland is ready to walk every step of that journey with Ukraine, providing whatever support and encouragement we can along the way.”

