REVEALED: The number of patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

There are 449 admitted patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, according to today’s (Wednesday, August 10) INMO Trolley Watch.
369 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.
The number is down very slightly compared to this time last month (July) when there were 454 patients waiting for a bed in Irish hospitals.
