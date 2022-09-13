INMO records over 550 admitted patients waiting for beds at Irish hospitals today

Over 550 admitted patients are waiting for beds in hospitals across Ireland this morning (September 13).
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 558 people are waiting at overcrowded hospitals nationwide with 480 patients in emergency departments and 78 in wards elsewhere.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital today with 60 patients waiting on trolleys and in wards, followed by University Hospital Galway and Sligo University Hospital with 57 patients each respectively.
A total of 106 patients at St Vincent's Hospital and Cork University Hospital are also facing waits, with 42 at Letterkenny University Hospital and 37 at St James' Hospital.
Only seven hospitals nationwide are free from overcrowding this morning, including Beaumont, Connolly, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Bantry General Hospital, Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis and Nenagh General Hospital.
Seven children under the age of 16 were also recorded waiting in emergency departments.
