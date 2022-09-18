Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in tram collision

A pedestrian in his 50s has died following a fatal traffic collision with a tram.
According to Gardaí, emergency services attended the scene of the collision at Broombridge in Cabra, Co Dublin in the early hours of this morning (Sunday September 18) shortly after 1am.
The man's body has been removed from the scene to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations ongoing.
