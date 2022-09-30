Search

30 Sept 2022

EU energy windfall taxes could generate up to two billion euro for Ireland

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 11:31 AM

Ireland could receive up to two billion euro if the EU introduces a windfall tax on energy companies, the Environment Minister has said.

Eamon Ryan said he was confident EU countries would reach agreement on implementing new measures in a bid to reduce soaring energy prices.

EU energy ministers were due to meet in Brussels on Friday morning in an attempt to approve the implementation of emergency energy windfall levies.

Speaking from Brussels, Mr Ryan said the text had been agreed and that the measures will be useful for Ireland.

“Our officials here in my department have been working at length with the (EU) Commission,” Mr Ryan told RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme.

“We’ve a good text now, we’ve a good mechanism which will allow us to identify some of the windfall gains that are going to energy companies and to be able to bring them back to help Irish households and businesses to add to what was done in the Budget earlier this week.

“I expect we will get agreement, it will be useful for Ireland,” he added.

Asked about how much it would raise for Ireland, the Green Party leader replied: “One to two billion (euro), sort of, is the expectation of what we should expect.

“But that depends on so many different factors – you can’t exactly be clear, but it’s that sort of amount of money.”

On Tuesday the Government announced 600 euro worth of energy credits for households as part of its 11 billion euro Budget measures.

The 200 euro credits will be paid in three instalments over the coming months.

But the Government stopped short of introducing a cap on energy prices to bring certainty to customers over their energy bills, despite mounting pressure from the opposition.

France, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are among a number of EU countries who have introduced an energy price cap.

Mr Ryan said his German counterpart had told him that they have not decided on a price cap as of yet.

“They haven’t actually decided on a price cap,” he said. “They may do some mechanism. But they’re working on that and they haven’t concluded.

“Like ourselves, they are also adapting and evolving their position and we will continue to do that.”

Mr Ryan described the scale of the intervention in the Budget earlier this week as “significant”.

But he said they would have to “continue to review the measures”.

“What we’ve agreed and said is we will look and see how they work to get through this winter period.

“Particularly those on very difficult situations within the social welfare system, there is mechanisms where they can go to the Social Welfare Service to look for additional supports.

“We don’t want anyone going cold or through real acute fuel poverty this winter.”

