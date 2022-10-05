Search

05 Oct 2022

'It is so important' - WNT captain urges women to be aware of breast cancer symptoms

'It is so important' - WNT captain urges women to be aware of breast cancer symptoms

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

05 Oct 2022 5:51 PM

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team is urging women to be aware of the signs of breast cancer. 

According to Breast Cancer Ireland, symptoms include puckering of the skin of the breast, a lump in the breast or armpit, dimpling of the nipple or nipple retraction, an enlargement of the glands, unusual swelling in the armpit, and the unusual increase in the size of one breast. 

Ireland WNT captain, Katie McCabe, said: “It is so important that all women are fully aware of the need to be educated about breast cancer and to ensure that they are going for regular checks in order to tackle it.
 
“All of the players and staff involved with the Ireland Women’s National Team are passionate about raising awareness of breast cancer because it is something that affects so many women.

With over 20% of women diagnosed with breast cancer being between the ages of 20-50 years, Kate is encouraging all women from the age of 20 upwards to be aware. 

She continued: "We would like to encourage all women from the age of 20 upwards to learn all about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer by downloading Breast Cancer Ireland’s Breast Aware app and not being afraid to go for a check-up.” 

Overall, 1 in 9 women will develop breast cancer in the course of their lifetime, as well as 1 in 1000 men. 

CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, Aisling Hurley, commented: "We are thrilled to see the support of the Ireland Women's National Team for our education and awareness drive this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This aligns perfectly with the launch of this year's MakeTime2Check campaign which encourages women (and men!) of all ages to learn the eight most common signs and symptoms of the disease and even more importantly to make the time to check themselves regularly, as early detection saves lives. 

"The high profile of the members of the WNT and their willingness to help us share these messages is wonderful to see, and we are very appreciative of their efforts in helping us to turn the tide on this disease."

For further information on the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer, click here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media