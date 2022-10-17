Search

17 Oct 2022

Farmers to start receiving payments from €735 million BPS scheme this week

Reporter:

David Power

17 Oct 2022 3:04 PM

Farmers will see payments into their bank accounts in the coming days under the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS) which is worth €734 million, it has been confirmed

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D, announced on Monday morning the commencement of advance payments under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening).

“I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the BPS, worth €734 million to 114,200 farmers, have commenced today. These payments are crucial for family farm income and are a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy. Today is the first working day that advance payments can be paid, which demonstrates the Department’s commitment to issue scheme payments as quickly as possible,” Minister McConalogue said. 

"Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, the Department wrote to all farmers in September outlining the payment schedule over the coming months. 

"I am committed to ensuring that these scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner,” Minister McConalogue said. 

Concluding, the Minister said: “The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation. Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

Payments under the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which started in September are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

In order to facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the Direct Payments Helpdesk. From Monday 17th October to Friday 21st October, the Helpdesk will be available up to 8.30pm. Farmers can ring the Helpdesk at 057-8674422.

Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.

