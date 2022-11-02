Search

04 Nov 2022

Latest on the weather - NOT A STORM but flooding and damaging winds warns Met Éireann

Flooding expected as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for Ireland

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

02 Nov 2022 10:47 AM

 

 

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for all of Ireland from 4am this morning (November 2) until 9pm this evening but the bad weather is not bad enough to be declared a storm.

Ireland's meteorological service, some severe and damaging gusts may occur with a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. 

A spell of heavy rain is also expected, leading to flooding in places. 

Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 14 degrees throughout the day before dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees tonight. 

Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight, however towards morning winds will pick up along southwest areas.

A Status Orange Storm warning is in force for coasts from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea North of Anglesey. 

Met Éireann's national weather outlook overview says unsettled will persist in the coming days especially in the west. MORE WEATHER DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

National forecast issued by Met Éirean at 9.28 am on November 2.

Wednesday: Very windy or locally stormy with heavy, squally rain with embedded thunderstorms tracking eastwards bringing flooding to places. Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty with severe and damaging gusts possible, especially near south and west coasts. Rain will clear eastern counties in the early afternoon with sunny spells and thundery showers of rain or hail following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Windy for a time early at night with some further severe gusts, especially in the northwest. Clear spells and scattered heavy showers will set in. Most of the showers will affect Atlantic counties with more general rain moving into the west and southwest later. Turning rather cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees. Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight. However, towards morning winds will pick up along southwest areas.

Thursday: Scattered outbreaks of thundery rain will move in across the country on Thursday with local hail and lightning, driest for Ulster and the north midlands. Cyclonic variable winds will be mostly moderate to fresh and gusty but quite blustery at times in Munster and south Leinster. Cool as well with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Mostly dry and clear at night, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest. Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: The driest day countrywide this week with just isolated showers and good sunshine, turning hazy from the west later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with just westerly breezes later backing southerly. A band of heavy and possibly thundery rain together with freshening southwesterly winds will sweep in from the Atlantic after dark with spot flooding. Mild with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

SATURDAY: Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the western half of Ireland. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Some heavier showers will push into Atlantic counties overnight, while staying mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in rather brisk southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Brisk southwest winds will feed in scattered heavy showers, turning thundery across Atlantic counties. Sunny spells too, with the best of these across the east. Highest temperatures once again ranging 12 to 15 degrees.

MONDAY: A milder day but with blustery outbreaks of rain, later giving way to drier and brighter conditions.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media