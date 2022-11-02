Latest on the weather - NOT A STORM but flooding and damaging winds warns Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for all of Ireland from 4am this morning (November 2) until 9pm this evening but the bad weather is not bad enough to be declared a storm.

Ireland's meteorological service, some severe and damaging gusts may occur with a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.

A spell of heavy rain is also expected, leading to flooding in places.

Highest temperatures will be between 11 to 14 degrees throughout the day before dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees tonight.

Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight, however towards morning winds will pick up along southwest areas.

A Status Orange Storm warning is in force for coasts from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea North of Anglesey.

Met Éireann's national weather outlook overview says unsettled will persist in the coming days especially in the west.

National forecast issued by Met Éirean at 9.28 am on November 2.

Wednesday: Very windy or locally stormy with heavy, squally rain with embedded thunderstorms tracking eastwards bringing flooding to places. Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will be very strong and gusty with severe and damaging gusts possible, especially near south and west coasts. Rain will clear eastern counties in the early afternoon with sunny spells and thundery showers of rain or hail following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Windy for a time early at night with some further severe gusts, especially in the northwest. Clear spells and scattered heavy showers will set in. Most of the showers will affect Atlantic counties with more general rain moving into the west and southwest later. Turning rather cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees. Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight. However, towards morning winds will pick up along southwest areas.

Thursday: Scattered outbreaks of thundery rain will move in across the country on Thursday with local hail and lightning, driest for Ulster and the north midlands. Cyclonic variable winds will be mostly moderate to fresh and gusty but quite blustery at times in Munster and south Leinster. Cool as well with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Mostly dry and clear at night, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest. Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: The driest day countrywide this week with just isolated showers and good sunshine, turning hazy from the west later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with just westerly breezes later backing southerly. A band of heavy and possibly thundery rain together with freshening southwesterly winds will sweep in from the Atlantic after dark with spot flooding. Mild with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

SATURDAY: Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the western half of Ireland. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Some heavier showers will push into Atlantic counties overnight, while staying mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in rather brisk southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Brisk southwest winds will feed in scattered heavy showers, turning thundery across Atlantic counties. Sunny spells too, with the best of these across the east. Highest temperatures once again ranging 12 to 15 degrees.

MONDAY: A milder day but with blustery outbreaks of rain, later giving way to drier and brighter conditions.