Tipperary councillors offer their condolences to the family and colleagues of slain garda

Tipperary county councillors have offered their condolences to the family and colleagues of Det Garda Colm Horkan who was shot and fatally injured in an incident in Castlerea, County Roscommon, this Wednesday night.

It is understood that Garda Horkan was shot with his own weapon during a scuffle with a man close to the Garda station. It is believed he had intervened in an incident as he was returning to the station.

Nenagh Municipal District Council members offered their condolences to Garda Horkan's family and colleagues ahead of their annual general meeting this Thursday.

"I want to send my condolences to the family and colleagues of the Garda killed on duty last night in Castlerea. An attack on the Gardai is an attack on us all," said newly-elected district cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Morris.

Cllr Hughie McGrath, who called for the council to entend its sympathies to Garda Horkan's family, said he had spoken to gardaí in Nenagh and they were "shocked and devastated" by the killing.

Cllr Ger Darcy described the shooting as an "awful tragedy".

"Thankfully, it doesn't happen that often but it has 89 times before," he said.

Cllr Joe Hannigan described the killing as "shocking news".

Their fellow councillors asked to be associated with the expression of sympathy to Garda Horkan's family and colleagues.