New Street enhancement plan approved for Carrick-on-Suir

A major upgrade of New Street in Carrick-on-Suir costing over €240,000 will take place this year.

The refurbishment works for New Street were unveiled by town engineer William Corby at a meeting of Carrick Municipal District.

Members welcomed the development and the desire to enhance that area of the town.

The project will consist of the laying of new paving and kerbing on New Street northwards up to the William Street junction.

William Corby informed members that the footpaths in that area were in a very poor condition and that now wsa the right time to proceed with the refurbishment works.

Cllr Kieran Bourke said the New Street scheme was to be welcomed.

CONCERN

He did express concern about the materials that would be used in the job.

“I think the paving used in the job outside the Town Hall is deplorable. They are not a good job,” said Cllr Bourke.

“New Street is a lovely street. You get one go at this,” said Cllr Bourke.

Cllr Bourke asked the town engineer to reconsider the type of materials that would be used on the New Street project.

“The slabs outside the town hall are too bland. We have an opportunity to do something really special here,” said Cllr Bourke.

Cllr Davy Dunne welcomed the scheme and said that the project would be a positive development for the town.

“It is costing a lot of money. I hope we get bang for our buck on this one and get the wow factor on this work,” said Cllr Dunne.

William Corby told members that he would look at the materials to be used in the refurbishment works again.

Members formally approved of the development.

Some of the costs (inclusive of vat) associated with the works concern an outlay of €64,000 on kerbing,paving and concrete, €66,601 on ESB costs, €55,000 on supply/lay ducting/vc2 vaults, €17,933 on public lighting costs and €9,080 archaeology costs.

