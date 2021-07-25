Search our Archive

25/07/2021

A star is bawn.... in Tipperary

A most rare opportunity

A most rare opportunity

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are delighted to present to the market, a most rare opportunity to acquire this 4-bed detached bungalow, located in the small, private cul-de-sac of Bawntameena, just off the Racecourse Road, within 1km of Thurles town.

Situated on a generous half acre site, accommodation comprises entrance hall, sitting room, living / diningroom, kitchen, 4 no. bedrooms (master ensuite), bathroom, store / boiler room & W.C.

The property has an oil fired central heating system and all mains services are connected.
This property also features an attached garage, which, subject to planning permission, could be converted into additional accommodation.

Externally, the site is complete with gated entrance, tarmacadam driveway, extensive lawns, with the rear enjoying a sunny West facing aspect.

Bawntameena is an exclusive and mature residential location, comprising just 9 houses. Conveniently situated within minutes’ walk of local shops, schools, services & amenities and just a short drive to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway, via Horse & Jockey.

The Virtual Tour / Actual Viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie