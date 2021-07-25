A star is bawn.... in Tipperary

A most rare opportunity
Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are delighted to present to the market, a most rare opportunity to acquire this 4-bed detached bungalow, located in the small, private cul-de-sac of Bawntameena, just off the Racecourse Road, within 1km of Thurles town.
Situated on a generous half acre site, accommodation comprises entrance hall, sitting room, living / diningroom, kitchen, 4 no. bedrooms (master ensuite), bathroom, store / boiler room & W.C.
The property has an oil fired central heating system and all mains services are connected.
This property also features an attached garage, which, subject to planning permission, could be converted into additional accommodation.
Externally, the site is complete with gated entrance, tarmacadam driveway, extensive lawns, with the rear enjoying a sunny West facing aspect.
Bawntameena is an exclusive and mature residential location, comprising just 9 houses. Conveniently situated within minutes’ walk of local shops, schools, services & amenities and just a short drive to the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway, via Horse & Jockey.
The Virtual Tour / Actual Viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie
