Postgraduate Study Virtual Talk Sessions to be held at MIC

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) is delighted to announce that it will hold a series of Postgraduate Information Virtual Sessions from 22 February to 8 March.

MIC lecturers will be online to share their insights on MIC’s taught and research-based programmes, and will provide you with all the information you need on fees, funding and the application process.

According to Dr Julianne Stack, Graduate School Director at MIC’s Research & Graduate School: "Registering for this free series of talks will be an important opportunity to find out how postgraduate study can improve your employability and generally broaden your prospects. MIC offers a variety of programmes in the Liberal Arts and Education, from graduate diploma to doctoral level, which can help you build on an existing degree, retrain in fields like teaching or simply gain a professional edge in your chosen career."

Along with Taught Masters, and research-based degrees, MIC also specialises in Structured PhD routes which combine taught modules and research. Programmes include the Structured PhD in Contemporary Irish Studies, Structured PhD in Applied Linguistics, Structured PhD in Education and the Structured PhD in Literacy Education. The Professional Doctorate in Educational & Child Psychology is a practice-based Level 10 qualification that incorporates both taught and research components.

Charlotte Keane, MA in Christian Leadership in Education graduate says of her time studying at MIC: "Choosing to study the MA in Christian Leadership in Education (MACLE) is one of the best life decisions I have made. It gave me a new found understanding of the contemporary Irish educational landscape, has improved my ability to teach children and communicate with parents and staff. Not only has MACLE provided me with essential professional skills, it has helped me find friends for life."

Dr Stack goes on to explain that a multitude of research disciplines can be the focus of postgraduate research. She also highlights the range of resources available to MIC postgraduate students including financial supports, peer-to-peer interaction, coaching, and mentoring. Students can also participate in transferrable skills training which takes in research skills, research management practices, personal effectiveness, communication skills, networking & collaboration strategies, team-work, and career planning and management.

Dr Stack says: "A critical advantage for students in conducting their research at MIC is the capacity of the College’s small cohesive community to support their research endeavours. Academic departments and the Research & Graduate School staff work together to provide effective structures to ensure that students are supported in their studies to the maximum possible extent. MIC provides a vibrant postgraduate environment with academic supervision appropriate to the candidate and access to research resources and professional development opportunities."

In order to help meet the real world needs and costs of postgraduate research students, MIC offers funding supports of €800,000 per annum through its Departmental Assistantships Scheme and merit-based Research Masters and Doctoral Awards Scheme. Students also have access to the purpose-designed graduate research and study facility on the John Henry Newman Campus.

Register now for the Postgraduate Virtual Talks Series here