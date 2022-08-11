Katie Taylor in disbelief over Jake Paul's 'nonsense' demand

Irish boxer Katie Taylor said she has "never heard someone say something as stupid" as Jake Paul's plea to fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch at featherweight.

The Bray native, who reclaimed her lightweight world title with a split decision victory over Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April, told Matchroom Boxing’s podcast Flash Knockdown that the rematch "is going to be at 135lbs".

Taylor, when speaking about Paul's request, remarked: "What is that about? I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest.

"I think they’re just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure Jake knows I’m not going to get down to 126, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a situation in boxing where the champion wins but has the rematch in a lower weight division. It is real nonsense!

"I was hoping for the rematch to happen straight after the last fight but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen until next year now."

The 36-year-old has a professional boxing record of 21-0 since turning professional in 2016.