Republic of Ireland defender nominated for April's Premier League Player of the Month award

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of April.
The nominees are in— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 5, 2022
Vote now for April’s @premierleague #POTM ➡️ https://t.co/p5a7hHYUWi#FIFA22 #FUT pic.twitter.com/VZ0oKW36cu
Collins, who has been in fine form for Burnley, scored goals against Everton and Southampton during the month.
The 21-year-old has been ever-present for Burnley who have won their last three fixtures to give them a chance at Premier League survival.
Other nominees for the Premier League POTM award include Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool's Thiago and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
BREAKING: The Premier League’s nominees for April's Player of the Month award are in! pic.twitter.com/gterYicimf— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2022
