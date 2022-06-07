Former Premier League player accused of using mobile phone at the wheel

Former Premier League player and football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.
Former Premier League player and football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.
The ex-Spurs and England midfielder, 39, was said to be driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the alleged offence on the afternoon of October 14 last year.
Television presenter Jenas is being prosecuted under the single justice procedure and the case is due to be dealt with behind closed doors at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Jenas, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, allegedly drove in Marsh Lane “when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device”, according to court papers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.