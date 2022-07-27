Two top European clubs rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of a move for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo returned to United's training base, Carrington, on Tuesday alongside his agent Jorge Mende to discuss his future at Old Trafford. According to reports, Ronaldo requested to leave the club due to the Red Devils not being in the Champions League this season - a competition that he has won five times.

The 37-year-old has missed the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons and new manager Erik ten Hag emphasised that the five-time Ballon d'Or "is not for sale".

Spanish and German giants Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were linked with the Portuguese international but have since played down the talks.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said: "We discussed about Cristiano Ronaldo internally, I consider him one of greatest players ever.

"Then we came to the conclusion that, despite appreciation for Cristiano, he would not fit into our philosophy in the current situation."

While Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said: "I've already said this several times, I don't know who invented the Cristiano story but I'll tell you that it's practically impossible that he comes to Atletico de Madrid.

"Rumours are rumours and they have to stay as rumours. If you keep on fuelling the rumours then eventually it will look like it's something real, which it's not."

Manchester United play Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in friendly encounters before they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7.