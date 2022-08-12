Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 13-15)
The opening weekend of the Premier League didn't disappoint and there are more enthralling games live on television this weekend, including a London derby!
Premier League matches live on TV this weekend (August 13-15):
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
Aston Villa and Everton kick off the weekend's action when Steven Gerrard's side takes on Frank Lampard's outfit at Villa Park.
Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm
Premier League champions Manchester City can make it two wins out of two when they welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium.
Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm
Saturday's evening game sees Brentford host Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
Nottingham Forest and West Ham contest Sunday's opening Premier League game at the City Ground.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm
Sunday's remaining fixture is a London derby when Chelsea come up against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
On Monday, Liverpool will aim to pick up their first win of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Anfield.
Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm
Members of the Lorrha Martin O’Meara VC Committee and helpers erecting the bunting and decorating Lorrha village in preparation for the visit of the Martin O’Meara Victoria Cross on Saturday August 13
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.