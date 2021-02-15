Tipp council pledges to support Sean Ross Abbey victims

Members of Tipperary County Council have today pledged to do everything possible to support the victims of the Mother and Baby Homes to get justice, especially for those who were based in the Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea.

At a special meeting of the council today which heard harrowing testimony from Sean Ross survivors Teresa Collins and US based Patrick McDermott, as well as Breeda Murphy from Galway, councillors led by CEO Mr Joe MacGrath and Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Smith, were assured of the full support of the council in the fight to have justice and answers.

And, the council has committed to setting up an internal group to see what role it can play in the process, having been reminded that as a State body it too had a responsibility for what went on in the Mother and Baby Homes.

