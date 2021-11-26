Search

26 Nov 2021

CPR training at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Reporter:

Reporter

By Harry Groome

On Wednesday afternoon, we participated in a CPR course which was facilitated by Ms Hennessy and Ms O Connor.

Our first task was to inflate human dummies as they would represent a real person for our training session.

We watched videos showing us what to do in the event that someone around you goes into cardiac arrest or has a heart attack. 

After watching these videos, we began practising chest compressions on the dummies.

If done correctly, you could hear a click inside the dummy. We practised these compressions until we had mastered them.

Then we were shown more videos on how to use an AED and defibrillator.

I personally found this course very helpful, and I believe it will become useful to us in the future.

