CPR training at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh
By Harry Groome
On Wednesday afternoon, we participated in a CPR course which was facilitated by Ms Hennessy and Ms O Connor.
Our first task was to inflate human dummies as they would represent a real person for our training session.
We watched videos showing us what to do in the event that someone around you goes into cardiac arrest or has a heart attack.
After watching these videos, we began practising chest compressions on the dummies.
If done correctly, you could hear a click inside the dummy. We practised these compressions until we had mastered them.
Then we were shown more videos on how to use an AED and defibrillator.
I personally found this course very helpful, and I believe it will become useful to us in the future.
*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star
