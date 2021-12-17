Festive Fun at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

By Isaac Maher Brophy.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star

What better way to welcome students, teachers and parents to the school this winter than with a festive Christmas tree? Christmas decorations are a key to getting into the spirit of the season, and our students did just that.

On December 9th, a group of Transition Year students at St. Joseph's College Borrisoleigh were selected to decorate a wonderful Christmas tree in front of the school.

Given full liberty of the decorations provided by the school, the students made an amazing effort of decorating it from head-to-toe. Put to the test of beautifying this massive tree, they had to become resourceful, using tables to get to the top of the tree to adorn it with colourful lights, baubles, and other trinkets.

Whilst doing so, they faced another challenge- battling the freezing winter weather that was at hand following Storm Barra. The students were (hopefully) wrapped up warm enough for the few hours they were outside.

Great excitement was had all around despite the frosty weather. The students were carefree and had a wonderful time gracing this tree with a festive flair.