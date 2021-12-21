New Building Project in Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore

On November 2, we learned that our proposed building project was granted approval by the Department of Education to proceed to the construction phase. We were thrilled with this good news as the building of an autism facility was identified as a key priority at Our Lady's in 2014 when we opened our first class for students with a diagnosis of autism. We are delighted to announce that Mc Keogh Brothers Ltd will build the new facility.

The multi-million-euro investment will deliver a state-of-the-art autism facility on the ground floor, and it will also include classrooms, offices and a toilet block on the second floor. The new facilities will ensure high levels of comfort for students, and the additional space will enhance the learner experience for all.

The planned building project will ensure that the school is best placed to serve the community's needs for decades to come. The construction phase will commence in January, and it is expected that the work will conclude within twelve months.

We look forward to the official opening of our new facility in the 2022/2023 academic year.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star