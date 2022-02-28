Russia set to be removed from World Cup line-up over Ukrainian invasion
Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The game’s global governing body FIFA is reportedly in advanced talks to suspend the Russian Football Union.
It is working closely with European confederation UEFA, and it is expected a joint statement confirming the RFU’s suspension could come later today (Monday February 28).
The suspension would mean that, barring an unlikely change of course in the Russian invasion, the country would not be able to face Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month.
The International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations earlier today to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams from international competitions wherever possible.
