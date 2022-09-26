Ireland v Armenia: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

The Republic of Ireland host Armenia in their final group game of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening.

PREVIEW

Stephen Kenny and his Irish side conclude their Nations League campaign against Armenia - an outfit who defeated the Boys in Green in the opening game of the group.

Ireland need at least a draw at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday to guarantee safety and avoid relegation to League C of the competition.

Kenny's team suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Scotland at the weekend which has put the Scots one point away from winning the group if they can manufacture at least a draw in Ukraine tomorrow.

The Boys in Green will be fully focused on avoiding the drop against a team ranked 92nd in the world on Tuesday before they discover their Euro 2024 qualifying group when the draw is made on October 9.

TEAM NEWS

Stephen Kenny has a fully fit squad to choose from other than Andrew Omobamidele who was ruled out through injury and Josh Cullen who is suspended.

MATCH-DAY SQUAD | Scotland v Ireland



Liam Scales misses out on the match-day squad for the trip to Hampden Park this evening



Matt Doherty claims the No.3 shirt & Michael Obafemi is handed the No.9 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TXisIXvEEU — FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) September 24, 2022

TIME

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on RTÉ2 from 7pm. Premier Sports will also air the game with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

ODDS

Republic of Ireland 3/10

Draw 15/4

Armenia 10/1