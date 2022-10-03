Euro 2024 qualifying draw to be shown live on Irish TV this weekend

The draw for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying groups will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player this Sunday, October 9, from 11am. PIC: Sportsfile
The Boys in Green are in pot three for the draw with qualifiers starting next March 2023.
The Boys in Green are in pot three for the draw with qualifiers starting next March 2023.
Stephen Kenny's side will need to earn a top-two finish in their group to automatically qualify for the major tournament in Germany.
Pots and seedings are below ahead of Sunday's draw in Frankfurt:
UNL Pot: Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy
Pot 1: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland.
Pot 2: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland.
Pot 3: Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden and Armenia
Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia.
Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta.
Pot 6: Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein.
