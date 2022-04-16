Renovate your home with Thurles Credit Union

Anyone thinking of renovating their home should contact Thurles Credit Union.

They offer a Home Improvement Loan where members can borrow up to €50,000 for an extension, conversion or other build projects.

“Spending a lot of time at home during Covid made many of us reassess our spatial needs and think about ways we could improve our houses,” says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union. "For some it might be a new kitchen or attic conversion; for others it might be a garden office or complete extension. Thankfully, we can help on all fronts.”

The home improvement loan from Thurles Credit Union offers many benefits including a competitive interest rate, flexible repayment options, free protection insurance and no administration charges. Also, thanks to their new mobile app, you can apply online and get a quick decision.

Apart from the Home Improvement Loan, being a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money. They are a not-for-profit community organisation and have served the people of Thurles and surrounding areas for over 60 years.

Thurles Credit Union serves Thurles, Urlingford, Killenaule and their environs. New members are always welcome. See www.thurlescu.ie for more information.

